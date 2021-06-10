A former police investigator who interviewed a man accused of killing two Victoria residents testified in court Thursday morning.

Jesus Martinez, 32, is on trial for the deaths of Michelle Johnson, 31, and Dward Kitchens, 34, who were found dead inside a dilapidated home on North Jecker Street in Victoria in September 2018. 

Proceedings began with David Reed, a former Victoria Police Department investigator who assisted with the investigation. Reed answered questions from prosecutors as video footage of his interviews with the accused played for jurors.

Police interviewed Martinez after he was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for an unrelated incident later on the same day as the shooting.

The footage was taken in an interview room in the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and shows Martinez describing the events leading up to his arrest. Throughout the footage, he gets emotional and tells police that he had been delirious for the majority of the day the shooting occurred.

When shown photos of Johnson and Kitchens, Martinez says that he "hopes they get justice."

Martinez is facing two counts of capital murder, which, if convicted, would be punishable by life in prison.

Testimony from Reed will continue at 1:30 p.m.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.