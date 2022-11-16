Almost every day people line up at Christ’s Kitchen to get a warm meal in their stomachs, but Wednesday those who showed up were able to get resources and care as things begin to get cold at Christ’s Kitchen as part of the “Days of Care” event.
Days of Care is one of four events being put on by the Victoria Area Homeless Coalition as part of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
People from around the Victoria community came to get resources and care at the event.
As people entered Christ’s King of Kings Cuts was cutting people’s hair out front.
Inside the Victoria Fire Department helped distribute flu shots, Crown Hospice checked people’s blood pressure and items to help with the cold weather such as warm clothes, lotion and chapstick were handed out, said Kim Pickens, Coalition member and Humility Project co-founder and director.
“We’ve pretty much given out everything that we got,” Picken said. “We can always use more, but it’s been a blessing so far.”
In total there were more than 100 people served Wednesday afternoon, she said.
Events like Day of Care show that the community as a whole cares about the people struggling, Pickens said.
“The guys who got their haircut they were just so happy walking with a big old smile on their face,” she said. “We think a haircut is so simple. I can go and pay $20 whatever, but it makes a huge difference.”
However, it is not just about today, helping those struggling with homeless is a year-round thing and people who want to help need to make it a priority with their community leaders, Pickens said.
“I’ve had people donate to me and say ‘I wish my church would do something like this,” she said. “Well, why not?”
People have to express to community leaders that helping those in need is a priority. Whether it is a government agency, their church or their neighborhood, she said.
She encouraged people to reach out to her on how to help and coordinate making assisting the homeless in Victoria a priority.
It takes a team effort, Pickens said.