Jason Ohrt will seek the Republican nomination for Victoria County Precinct 2 Commissioner during next year’s primaries, his campaign announced Tuesday.
“As Commissioner, I plan to bring my business qualifications and experience to the court,” said Ohrt. “Just like in business, it is critical that we have a court that is transparent, spends our tax dollars wisely, and delivers results for our constituents. I believe my background in business will allow me to make strategic, long-term decisions that will put Victoria County on a path towards economic prosperity.”
Born in Victoria County, Ohrt manages Vitality Court Assisted Living Center, a nearly $5 million annual operation with more than 70 employees. Ohrt graduated from Stroman High School and then from the University of Houston-Victoria with a degree in Business Administration.
His priorities as Commissioner would be high-quality local job creation, fostering a vision for sustainable economic growth, improving accountability and safeguarding quality of life through top-quality core services, he said.
“I want my kids to be able to have a future with opportunities to grow a successful career here, but that will take fresh vision on our Commissioners Court and a strategic approach to making Victoria County competitive as a place to grow a business while preserving our quality of life,” he said.
Ohrt lives in Mission Valley with his wife, Marigayle, with whom he has two children. Ohrt has volunteered in various service roles across Victoria County, including for Victoria United Way, First English Lutheran Church of Victoria, Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley and Victoria Livestock Show Auction.
