Political newcomer Rick Jones defeated on Saturday 18-year incumbent Tami Keeling to become the next Victoria school board District 5 trustee.
All voting centers finished reporting election results at 10:04 p.m., according to the Victoria County Election Center's website.
Jones, a retired chemical engineer, took about 64.8% of the unofficial election final voting results. Keeling took the remaining 35.2%.
"I'm pretty excited about the whole thing despite everything that has happened over the last couple of days," Jones said. "The people made their voices heard, and they want me on the school board. What's next now is to start getting to know the people on the board and working together to take our school district forward."
Jones commended Keeling for her years serving the Victoria school district.
"That's a lot of time she's dedicated to our kids, and we need to thank her for that and appreciate that and all the effort she put in to doing that," he said. "I just want to thank everybody that pushed doorbells, made phone calls, that did Facebook shares and spread the word of mouth. It's just been a whole lot of people that made this happen."
Keeling, who was first elected to the board in 2005, felt her experience as a trustee was vital, as districts across the state struggle with the state’s funding model for public education and her desire to keep serving her community. But voters disagreed.
It was an honor getting to serve the district, Keeling said.
"I wish Mr. Jones all the best and the future success of VISD," she said. "It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve this community."
Keeling said she was grateful to those who supported her during the election, as well as everyone who supported her throughout her time on the board.
If she had been reelected, Keeling planned to continue to work with the board and community to achieve the common goal of student success.
“It’s working with people. It’s not about 'I’m right. You’re wrong.' The work at the board table is not a debate,” she said. “Throughout my time, I will remain focused on student success.”
Jones sought office because he felt the school board could better support the education of the district’s children.
“I think we can make some changes and just improve how well our kids succeed in the future,” he said before Saturday's results.