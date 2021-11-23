Kenneth Sexton announced Tuesday he is seeking the Republican nomination for Victoria County Precinct 4 Commissioner.
“As Commissioner, I want to position Victoria County as the beacon of economic growth in South Texas by bringing my business background to Commissioners Court,” said Sexton.
Sexton founded, owns and operates Long Branch Ranch and Agriculture Service, a ranch construction company in South Texas.
Sexton said he plans to bring the conservative values of hard work, accountability and integrity to the office.
“Victoria County has a long, proud history, but in recent years we have neglected to capitalize on sustainable job growth, critical economic development opportunities and make the necessary investments in our infrastructure to prepare for the future,” he said.
He emphasized his plans to make strategic infrastructure investments and increase the Court’s responsiveness to its citizens.
Sexton was born and raised in Victoria County. Both his parents worked in the Victoria School District for decades. From them he learned the value of hard work and giving back to your community, he said.
Sexton lives in Inez with his wife, Traci, and has three children. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church.
