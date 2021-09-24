Kim Plummer is seeking the office of Victoria County District Clerk.
A longtime Victoria resident and incumbent, Plummer, 50, has worked in the courthouse for more than 30 years, starting in the district clerk's office after graduating from Victoria High School in 1989, according to a Saturday news release announcing her intent to run.
After seven years, she transferred to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, where she worked for 10 years. In 2002, she attended the Victoria College Police Academy and earned her Master Peace Officer certification.
She then returned to the courthouse to serve as the criminal court coordinator for the district judges of the 377th Judicial District. While in that role, Plummer earned her national certification as a certified court manager and served on a state committee for the Texas Association for Court Administration.
Plummer was appointed to the role by a unanimous vote of the four district judges following the retirement of former District Clerk Cathy Stuart in December.
Plummer said she hopes to continue the work done by Stuart, who oversaw many technological advancements in the clerk's office.
"I am excited at the chance to serve our residents," she said. "Because of my lengthy experience working in the clerk's office, the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and the district courts, I feel I am uniquely qualified to serve as district clerk."
Plummer will run on the Republican ticket. This will be her first time running for elected office, she said.
She has been married to her husband, Patrick Plummer, for 28 years. They have two daughters, Brooke Plummer and Brandie Plummer, who are nurses. They also have one granddaughter.
"It is an honor and a privilege for me to work for the citizens of Victoria County," Plummer said.
District clerks in Texas will be on the ballot in 2022 alongside the gubernatorial election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.