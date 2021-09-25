A controlled burn just outside of Victoria city limits created a huge plume of smoke Saturday afternoon, catching the attention of many residents.
In some parts of the city, the smoke plume caused bits of ash to fall from the sky and occluded the sun, turning its light a wan, yellow hue.
Hundreds of acres of land were burned by the property owners, who notified authorities ahead of time, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
Landowners who farm on their land regularly burn their fields around the beginning of fall to remove existing plants in an effort to help the plants that are about to come up, Castillo said.
“There will likely be more of these in the coming weeks,” he said. “It is a pretty common practice.”
The fire was under control for the duration of the burn, Castillo said.
