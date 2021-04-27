BLOOMINGTON — Makenna Cornelius, 19, never forgets to bring an old cattle prod she used in FFA before every walk outside. Without it, she said, it would not be possible to fend off the many dogs — both stray and owned — that roam the streets near her home.
“It is a must,” she said Tuesday afternoon while brandishing the 4-foot rod in her left hand. In her right hand, she held a leash for her 3-year-old husky mix, Whisky. “It is for her and (my) safety. Can’t leave home without it.”
Residents in Bloomington, which is the largest unincorporated community in Victoria County and home to more than 1,700 people, say the streets are “overrun” by loose or stray dogs. Those who have contacted Victoria County’s animal control center said they are frustrated because calls often do not result in a capture. County officials have acknowledged the problem and claim it is largely because of irresponsible pet owners.
Cynthia Nelms, 44, said one of her two dogs was attacked by a pack of at least six dogs late last year. Her dog, a small Peekapoo, was taken to the vet after the attack to get stitches. Although she was thankful her dog survived, she immediately thought of her neighbor’s 9-year-old girl who often plays outside.
“I hate to think of what could happen to her. I really do,” she said.
Benjamin Medel, 45, moved into Bloomington three years ago with his two French bulldogs. After stopping a pack of dogs from “playing tug of war” with a smaller dog, the former emergency medical responder decided to only let his dogs out when they need to use the restroom.
“I have seen what dogs can do at my previous job,” he said. “I don’t risk it. It is not worth it.”
Cornelius, Nelms and Medel said they have all contacted animal control multiple times in the past. They have never been satisfied with the response or outcome. Jose Flores, who is the chief animal control officer for the county, said he understands residents’ frustration, but he reiterated that the sheer size of the county, the limited amount of animal control officers and the number of calls from inside city limits can result in longer arrival times for Bloomington.
“Logistically, it does not make sense to send one of my few officers to work one call (in Bloomington). Often, we will make a trip out there if we get multiple calls about a dog or if we are already in the area, but, even then, it might take us 30-45 minutes to get out there,” Flores said. “We are working on getting out there more often. I wish we did, but we do not have the luxury of patrolling these areas in the county as much as we’d like.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, who represents the Bloomington area, said he is well aware of the issue. He wants to explore educational avenues to address the issue, which he said, is mostly caused by irresponsible pet ownership.
“The issue is one of responsibility,” the Bloomington native said in a February interview with the Advocate. “I think we need to see if we can educate people on responsible pet ownership before anything.”
Garcia said he is working on arranging a town hall in which local law enforcement, animal control and community leaders could present best practices when it comes to pet ownership. Part of this would be describing the issue, and how, he said, simply picking up dogs does not solve the problem.
Part of the town hall will also be to inform residents about the applicability of the current laws, he said.
Garcia could not be reached for comment about the issue despite multiple phone calls over the course of a week. It’s also unclear whether a date for a town hall has been set.
“Some of these owners just get another dog the next day. Nothing is accomplished then,” he said. “If we could get these pet owners to take more responsibility and take care of the animals, you’d see this problem start to fade.”
“The constable agreed to join. I’m going to approach the sheriff’s office and see if Sheriff (Justin) Marr can attend and we will try to make folks understand what they’re required to do and what we’re able to apply according to what laws are in place now,” Garcia said.
In the meantime, Flores said he has instructed his officers to issue more nuisance citations in the area when appropriate. The number of citations issued in past years by Animal Control was not available Tuesday, but a clerk for Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace MaryAnn Rivera said there have been significantly more citations by animal control officers in 2020 and 2021 than in years passed.
Flores said he does not think writing more citations will solely solve the issue, but hopes it, coupled with an increased focus on education, will make a positive impact.
“It is just another tool in our tool belt that we have started using,” he said. “We want people to know that we are trying.”
Some residents are in favor of a county-wide leash law. Since Bloomington is unincorporated, the law, if implemented, would need to apply to the entirety of the county. Garcia said this is the last resort for him.
“Most people who move into the country want to have their dogs run loose. I would hate to infringe on their property rights with a (county-wide) leash law,” he said. “I think we need to try some other things first before we go that route.”
Toya Stone, who worked for a rescue organization in Victoria for many years, travels to Bloomington to provide resources and give advice to pet owners at least once every year. She said a county-wide leash law would partially help, but would not entirely solve the issue.
“It has to be a combination of things,” she said. “A leash law, stiffer laws in general, more control officers in general — it has to be several different approaches.”
Another contributing factor is residents’ low likelihood to get their dogs neutered or spayed, Flores said. Stone said many of the dogs she provides her services to have not been neutered or spayed.
“I record contact info and take down information on all of the dogs I help out there. Once, only two of 68 dogs I serviced were neutered or spayed,” she said, recounting a time she traveled to the area last winter. “I think it is just an education thing. If they knew and were able to get a voucher or some financial help to cover it, they would get it done.”
These dogs, Flores said, are more susceptible to become violent after forming a pack with other dogs and may impregnate strays in the area, further adding to the stray population.
“It is a cycle,” he said. “Owners can break the cycle by spaying or neutering their pets ... that is part of the education part we want to share.”
Though most of the issue is coming from dogs that are owned and allowed to run loose, there are some strays dogs in the community as well. Flores said he thinks the majority of the strays are coming from dogs dumped by their previous owners on Black Bayou Road, on the southwestern side of town. These dogs, he said, have grown up to be feral, and could be contributing to the problem.
Stone said she has talked to many residents who have stopped calling animal control because they have had a bad experience before.
“People feel like they have been left out and that their issues don’t matter,” she said. “It is just so sad because they are just fed up and have lost faith in the system.”
Cornelius, Nelms and Medel said they are in favor of the town hall idea proposed by their commissioner and hope something will be done soon. Medel, the former EMS responder, said he is willing to put together a group of community members to advocate for change “if that is what it takes.”
“I understand animal control has a big job, but it is unlike anything I have ever seen out here,” he said. “Something has to be done. It may be that people have to put together a community watch program or something, but enough is enough.”
(0) comments
