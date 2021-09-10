On the evening of Sept. 2 after leading a group of veterans in prayer at a gathering in Victoria, Sherrae Brissette gripped her American flag tightly, waiting for roll call.
The flag was dedicated to Maxton “Max” Soviak, a 22-year-old Navy corpsman from Berlin Heights, Ohio, who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at an Afghanistan airport on Aug. 26.
Brissette, too, was a corpsman in the Navy.
“It is touching because I know he was there to take care of those Marines. That is the job,” said Brissette, 47. “To plant this flag for him is a great honor.”
That evening, local veterans and community members gathered at the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor to plant 13 flags in memory of the men and women killed during the attack. The bombing also killed more than 100 Afghans, but the exact total is unclear in news reports. A majority of the veterans decried the handling of the U.S.-Afghanistan pullout, saying the operation was poorly handled. In Victoria County, the criticism of the pullout has been bipartisan.
With the U.S. evacuation efforts concluding on Aug. 31, just days before the ceremony, many in attendance were left with mixed feelings, Brissette said, at the end of the two-decade conflict that began not long after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“There is a feeling that we were not finished. That we walked out when we had more to do,” she said, adding that she was inspired to reenlist in the military after the attacks. “I am not sure, now, how this changes how we think about 9/11.”
Brissette said she is worried about how women will fare under the new Taliban leadership. The Taliban have promised a more inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic they oversaw from 1996 to 2001, according to reporting by the Associated Press. However, Brissette is skeptical.
“I’ll never forget treating the Afghan women and children in our hospital. Bruises, cuts — some would come in with cigarette burns on the skin,” she said, becoming emotional as she spoke. While deployed in Afghanistan, she was stationed in the Helmand Province, which is considered one of the most dangerous parts of the country. “I feel like we failed them.”
Noting the deaths of 13 service members at the tail-end of the U.S. exit, she said it was almost impossible to bear.
“I pray they find their way to you in heaven, Lord,” she said while leading a prayer for attendees at the Field of Honor.
After the prayer, the veterans conducted a roll call, a military tradition that honors deceased soldiers. In it, the names of the 13 U.S. service members were read aloud, and a flag was planted in the field in their honor.
Local veterans carried the flags for the fallen, then saluted the flag after placing them in their spots on the field.
Many of the veterans were Afghanistan veterans or U.S. Marines.
Joe Sanchez, a retired Marine who lives in Victoria, carried a flag for Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, a 23-year-old Marine from Sacramento, Calif.
Though he is 63, having served in the Marines from 1976 –1980, Sanchez said he felt an “unexplainable sense of brotherhood,” he said, for Gee as a fellow Marine.
“We never met and are a generation apart. We had the same mission. We were brothers in arms,” he said as he stood beside the flag placed in her honor. He became emotional as he spoke. “I’ll always remember her name.”
Sanchez said he is unsure what the future holds for the country, but they can never forget the sacrifices made overseas by U.S. veterans.
“We owe them that much,” he said.
