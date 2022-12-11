Santa's elves and reindeer come in all shapes and sizes, but their main mission is to make children's Christmas wishes come true with gifts and toys.
On Saturday, the elves were members of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club and the reindeer were thunderous motorcycles.
The club held its first toy drive in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic shut them down. This time it was at the Walmart Supercenter, 4001 Houston Highway.
Overall the event was a successful return, said Simon "Triple H" Hysquierdo, 57, Calaveras' national sergeant-at-arms.
The Calaveras chapters throughout Texas take part in an annual toy drive with a sponsor organization. The club partnered with local Tejano radio station KHMC Majic 95.9 and will donate the toys to the station's toy give away planned for 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Glazer's Beer & Beverage, he said.
"It gets our name out in the community and shows that we're not only bikers, but we're local people, blue-collar people who help out with the needs of the community, especially for the kids," Hysquierdo said. "That's what we're about, just helping the community."
As the toy drive kicked into gear, motorcyclists from across the Crossroads roared into the Walmart parking lot two-by-two like the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh.
Customers were greeted by bikers who handed out candy canes at the store's entrances while asking for donations either monetary or unwrapped toys to give to children in the area.
At each entrance customers could see jolly men with white beards, one was Santa Claus in a Calaveras jacket and the other was Hysquierdo.
Some shoppers showed some hesitancy at first, but with smiles on the bikers' faces and the help of some candy canes, shoppers donated to the club.
"At first they get intimidated, but then they see the candy cane and see me ringing bells," Hysquierdo said. "There was this one lady just a while ago who said 'Golly I didn't think a big man like you would hand me a candy cane.' I'm a big teddy bear that's all I am."
At the end of the the day, the toy drive is about the children who will receive the toys for the holidays.
"It's unexplainable to see the reaction on a little kid's face when they receive a toy or a bike that (their parents) can't afford. It's a beautiful thing that we're a part of who put a smile on a kid's face," he said.
This year's toy drive was only one day because it was planned at the last minute, Hysquierdo said. But they were still able to collect five oversized bags of toys filled with board games, Nerf balls, dolls, action figures and toy cars.
They also raised $1,300 in cash donations and bought 32 bikes from Walmart at the end of the toy drive, he said.
"We're just glad the Calaveras could team up with us and make this all possible" said Roman "DJ Guero" Emiliano, a disc jockey at the radio station.
The station has teamed up with the Calaveras for years to help with its toy drive and because of it every child walks away with a present and a smile on their face, Emiliano said.