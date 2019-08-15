Amelia Rubio has been a bus driver for Victoria School District since April 1976. She's seen children grow up and have their own children across her decades of driving her rural route along U.S. 77 South making its way back up to U.S. 59 via small back roads that snake through the countryside.
She drives students who attend Aloe Elementary School, Victoria West High School and Patti Welder Middle School. This school year, her route changed slightly to include a few students who formerly attended F.W. Gross and will now attend Aloe.
