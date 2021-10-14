A flash flood warning is in effect until Friday morning for the Guadalupe River in Victoria County, and major river flooding is forecast in Victoria and Bloomington, according to the National Weather Service.
The river is expected to rise above the 21-foot flood stage Friday evening and continue rising before cresting at about 30.7 ft Monday morning.
The impact of the rise could be major lowland flooding. In previous years, the river generally floods parts of the Greens Addition neighborhood, areas west of Moody Street between Water Street and Constitution Street near downtown, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County emergency management coordinator.
Much of the floodplain near where the Guadalupe and San Antonio River meet also could flood, according to the weather service.
McBrayer said residents show stay tuned to city websites and Facebook pages for potential road closures. Also, he said, Riverside Park may be closed temporarily as the waters rise.
The flooding will continue making its way down the Guadalupe in the coming days. In New Braunfels Thursday morning, the river reached its highest level in five years, flooding an RV park, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
By Thursday evening, two spots up the river, at Cibolo Creek in Sutherland Springs and Sandies Creek near Westoff, were at moderate and minor flood stages, respectively.
The river also goes through Cuero, where it is forecast to reach a moderate flood stage Friday evening. As of Thursday evening, the Cuero location was less than 2 feet shy of the minor river flood stage, over 22 feet, according to the weather service.
McBrayer said the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning rain had the same that lead to the record 1998 flood in Victoria, which reached about 34 feet.
“A hurricane over the Pacific, a slow-moving frontal boundary and the immense Gulf moisture streaming in converged across the Central Texas region, producing some significant amounts of rain, which made it way down here,” said McBrayer. “Luckily, it was not as bad this time.”
Oct. 20 marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1998 flood.
To follow river levels, go to water.weather.gov/ahps/index.php.
