Almost two-thirds of early voters in the Bloomington school district voted against a $1.1-million bond proposal aimed to improve campus security and renovate trade facilities.
Soon after the polling locations in Victoria County closed after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, early vote totals were released, showing that about 73.1%, or 38 voters, rejected the proposal. Conversely, 26.9%, or 14 voters, were in favor of the proposal.
Fifty-two residents cast a ballot early for the race.
If approved, the funds would go toward improving safety and security on district campuses, renovating the Bloomington High School’s agriculture and welding shop and the district’s agriculture barn and general maintenance needs, which include a septic system upgrade for the high school and a central air condition unit for district administration facilities.
In an interview with the Victoria Advocate last week, Superintendent Mark Anglin said the passage of the proposal would not result in a property tax increase for residents. This is possible because the district has about $1.6 million in interest and sinking funds available from previous voter-passed bonds and tax increases.
The interest and sinking funds are taxpayer funds that can not be used for anything but bonds, which have to be voter-approved.
Since this bond is projected to cost about $1.1 million to $1.2 million, no additional tax increase would be needed since the available funds already cover the proposal, Anglin said.
If approved, almost half of the funds would go toward the renovations to the high school’s agriculture and welding shop. The proposal also sets aside funds to purchase new equipment, including new welders, saws, tables and other tools used in the trade. The new equipment will, in part, better prepare students who plan to pursue welding.
The second biggest investment would go toward improving security at district facilities.
The remaining funds could go toward purchasing a truck and trailer for the agriculture and welding programs, general maintenance and a fenced-in play park and sitting area, which would cost about $100,000, $100,000 and $25,000, respectively.
The proposed bond is projected to be paid for within three years after approval.
If passed, the funds would be available in February, and the construction projects would begin in spring or summer 2022.
