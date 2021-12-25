Making your wedding perfect can be stressful. Consider hiring an event designer
Kurt Clements' event design services are not only meant to make a couple's big day easy, but also the whole year leading up to the event.
"We work with the client to figure out their vision, and then come up with a design plan," said Clements. "We set everything up and take everything down."
Clements opened Kurt and Company Event Design in 2013. The Victoria business offers unique design and other décor options for weddings and other special events.
While Clements now designs and decorates the show stopping, beautiful spaces that attract ones attention and garner oohs and aahs of appreciation, his entry into the realm of events was a little less visible.
"I started actually by cooking in a country club, and that's how I got into events, by doing club events," said Clements.
He eventually transitioned to working as a dinning room manager and then club manager. It was then that he began to have more experience with hands on planning of club events and events for clients. After he left the country club, he worked for another decorator before eventually opening his own business.
When it comes to planning a wedding, it's important to start at least a year in advance, said Clements. Vendors book up, locations get reserved, and good events take time to plan.
Clements begins all his work with a consultation with clients. That's where they get to hear about a client's vision, their budget, and details like the guest count, location, colors and other ideas.
It's a good idea to gather ideas beforehand, whether on Pinterest, in magazines or from past weddings you've attended.
"It's so helpful to have a starting point for what their vision is," said Clements. "I can come up with a design, but it's not my wedding."
That said, it is much more fun when a client is open to their interpretation of a vision, he said, and they aren't merely looking for something in a photo from Pinterest to be replicated exactly.
Throughout the process, Clements works with clients to tweak the design and revise the plan as needed or desired, so everything is perfect for them on the day of the wedding.
After years in the industry, Clements has seen a lot of weddings and has some advice for soon-to-be-weds.
"Start planning early, choose your vision and stick with it," he said.
Don't keep scrolling on Pinterest and looking at other idea boards once you've decided on something, he said. Inevitably, you'll find other things you like or want, which will only complicated the process and add more stress the closer you are to the big day.
He also recommends asking your vendors for recommendations for other people and vendors to work with. Especially locally many of the vendors work together often and know who they work with best.
"Its a small community, and most of us work together really well," said Clements. "Every event is definitely a community effort, because it's not one person that makes all that come together."
And above all, Clements said, try to roll with the punches.
"That's one thing we learned from going through the pandemic, that whatever happens is going to happen," he said. "You just have to make the best of it sometimes, and trust your vendors because they know what they're doing."
Breakout box:
Kurt and Company
Website: kurtandcompany.com
Facebook: Kurt and Company Event Design
Email: kurtandcompany@gmail.com
