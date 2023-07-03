A Victoria man was arrested Friday on a warrant accusing him of lottery prize fraud.
Fidel Alvarado Jr., 28, was arrested on warrants charging him with theft of property between $750-$2,500 and third-degree-felony claiming a lottery prize fraud between $200-$10,000, according to Victoria County Jail records.
Alvarado was arrested by deputies about 4:30 p.m.
As of Monday, Alvarado remained in the jail in lieu of bond totaling $11,000.
According to court records, the warrants stemmed from a June 2017 incident.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo man by officers June 30 on suspicion of second offense driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Mesquite man by officers June 30 on a Dallas County warrant charging him with obstruction or retaliation.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 1 on surety off bond warrants charging him in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, buglary of a habitation and felony bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Goliad woman by officers July 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 1 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and keeping a gambling place.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 1 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on Nacogdoches County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, three counts of bail jumping and failure to appear and surety off bond in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Hallettsville man by officers July 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a resisting search, arrest or transport case.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria by officers July 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Gause man by troopers July 2 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Inez man by deputies July 2 on suspicion of arson and resisting search, arrest or transport.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 2 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 3 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors and violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.