A Victoria County jury returned a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberation on Friday, the fifth day of testimony for a man accused of fatally shooting a 71-year-old Victoria man in 2019.
Christopher Isador Varela Jr., 30, was found guilty of shooting Melvin Louis Fabian, a 71-year-old resident who was found dead at his residence at Miori Place Apartments, 3008 Miori Lane, on Feb. 3, 2019.
Varela was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, which stems from his attempt to hide the murder weapon and a pair of boots he wore during the shooting.
Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in prison, and tampering with physical evidence is a three-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison. The jury will also be able to assess up to a $10,000 fine for each of those charges.
After the verdict, the court took a recess with plans to reconvene for the sentencing at 1 p.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse.
