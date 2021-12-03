A Victoria County jury returned a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberation on Friday, the fifth day of testimony for a man accused of fatally shooting a 71-year-old Victoria man in 2019.

Christopher Isador Varela Jr., 30, was found guilty of shooting Melvin Louis Fabian, a 71-year-old resident who was found dead at his residence at Miori Place Apartments, 3008 Miori Lane, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Varela was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, which stems from his attempt to hide the murder weapon and a pair of boots he wore during the shooting. 

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in prison, and tampering with physical evidence is a three-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison. The jury will also be able to assess up to a $10,000 fine for each of those charges. 

After the verdict, the court took a recess with plans to reconvene for the sentencing at 1 p.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.