A 57-year-old Victoria man injured in a hit-and-run last week remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

The man who was hit, Jeffrey Hill, 57, was using a wheelchair at the time of the crash. He suffered a traumatic injury to his head and initially was taken to Citizens Medical Center, said Lt. Mark Hayden, Victoria Police Department.

After the crash Friday night, police arrested Mark Sanchez, 19, of Victoria, on suspicion of causing an accident involving death or serious bodily injury. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Mark Sanchez

At 10:37 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Houston Highway where they discovered Hill in the middle of the roadway with a serious bodily injury, according to a Tuesday department news release. 

A passerby called authorities after watching the crash happen, Hayden said on Friday.

Hill was traveling south on the sidewalk before he attempted to cross the roadway outside of a crosswalk, said police spokeswoman Lauren Meaux.

While attempting to cross, he was struck in the center-westbound lane.

Hill was later taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday, 

Sanchez did not stop after the crash and instead fled the scene, police have said.

After talking with witnesses who saw the crash, police were able to identify and locate Sanchez in his vehicle in the 600 block of Myers Street at 12:20 a.m., Meaux said.

Meaux did not provide any contributing factors to the crash. She said those details will be in the completed crash report, which was not completed Tuesday.

Sanchez was no longer in the Victoria County Jail as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

The Friday evening incident was at least the second hit-and-run in Victoria that day.

Earlier that morning, police said Danielle Urias, 33, of Victoria, was struck by a vehicle on Dairy Road in Victoria. Urias died from her injuries more than two hours after she was found by police.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday in that investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

"People should be mindful of those on the roadway and adhere to traffic laws," she said. "Pedestrians walking at night should wear brighter colors, if possible."

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate.

