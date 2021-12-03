A Victoria County jury sentenced a 29-year-old man to the maximum sentence possible Friday afternoon for fatally shooting a 71-year-old Victoria man in 2019.
Christopher Isador Varela Jr., 29, was accused of shooting Melvin Louis Fabian at his Victoria home, Miori Place Apartments, 3008 Miori Lane, on Feb. 3, 2019.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour for sentencing, issuing a 99-year sentence for murder and a 20-year sentence for tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
The latter charge stemmed from Varela's attempt to hide the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, and a pair of boots he wore during the shooting.
The verdict comes more than three years after the shooting death. Friday morning, the jury returned a guilty verdict in less than an hour as well.
The jury also assessed a $10,000 fine for each of the charges.
In her closing statements, District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson addressed the jury, recommending the maximum sentence and fine for the two charges.
She argued Varela was not capable of rehabilitation after committing “such a senseless act of violence” that “hurt every family involved.” Remarking on a 2012 conviction for assaulting the mother of his child, she said Varela was likely to hurt more families.
“This is not his first rodeo,” she said to jurors. “It needs to be his last.”
Neal Connors, a Beeville attorney representing Varela, called the defendant’s parents to the stand, who testified to his upbringing. He recommended the jury issue a 25-year sentence.
“There will be a reckoning for this incident … that already began when he was arrested,” he said. "You will be tasked with determining the next step.”
Members of Varela's family, who were present for a majority the trial, declined to comment on the trial or the sentencing.
After speaking briefly with his mother and father, both of whom testified on his behalf, Varela was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs to be taken to prison.
Editor's note: To read a story about the guilt-innocence portion of the trial, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.