Victoria County Commissioners received notice Monday of an increase in cost for services the Travis County Medical Examiner provides the county.
The Travis County Medical Examiner, who provides autopsies and a few other services for Victoria County, will increase their fees by 3% in 2022.
The fee increase is largely meant to address the county’s increased expenses, including personnel costs, according to a memo written to each of the counties the medical examiner office serves.
An autopsy will now cost $3,435, while an external examination will cost $1,066.
Commissioner Clint Ives and County Judge Ben Zeller were not at Monday’s meeting.
Annie Fojtik, who runs the rescue Little Henry’s House, urged commissioners to continue looking for ways to improve the Victoria County Animal Control and communication with citizens about the department.
“Maybe if the community would see changes starting out there, maybe the negative (view) would start changing,” said Fojtik.
Fojtik and Barbara Hybner, another county resident, have attended every Commissioners Court meeting since Sept. 20. They’re asking commissioners to work with the community to help improve animal control’s operations and relationship with the community.
