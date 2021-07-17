Generic police tape

A traffic stop in southern Victoria County Saturday morning resulted in an arrest on human smuggling charges and the detention of four immigrants deputies said were in the country illegally, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The stop was made at 11:12 a.m. in the 8000 block of U.S. 77 South by a Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputy, said Chief Deputy Will Franklin.

Evelyn Garcia Contreras, 21, of San Juan, was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling, Franklin said.

Contreras is a Mexican national with a permanent residence card, Franklin said.

Two of the occupants in the car were discovered to be from China. One was from Brazil and another was from El Salvador, according to the news release.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed the countries of residence, Franklin said.

The immigrants were awaiting pickup by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the news release.

Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

