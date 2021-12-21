Micah Patton is seeking the Republican nomination for Victoria County’s justice of the peace Precinct 4 office.
“My biggest motivation was just to bring a business mindset to the office,” said Patton. “And then I wanted to be a servant to the community. I wanted to get more involved with the community that we’re a part of.”
Patton will be joined on the ballot by incumbent John Miller. No Democrats filed to run for the seat in the March 1 primaries.
Patton said he had considered running for the office for several years. He received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and the legal aspects of society had always interested him.
After graduating, however, he worked as a sales professional in the energy industry for over 18 years.
“My experience working with different people and different folks and coming up with different solutions lends itself to the role (of justice of the peace),” he said.
Patton has been a resident of Victoria for more than 11 years. He and his wife, Erin, have two children who both attend DeLeon Elementary School. Patton has also coached Little League, Upward flag football, and soccer and participated with Victoria’s Young Life program. His family attends Life Pointe Fellowship Church.
