Texas based Mid-Coast Electric Supply announced an agreement, in principle, last week for their acquisition by the Reynolds Company, a whole-sale distributor of electrical products and subsidiary of the McNaughton-McKay Electric Company.
Mid-Coast Electric Supply is an electrical and automation distributor primarily focused on the industrial markets of South Texas. The company was founded by Louis Barker in Victoria in 1968. It has since expanded to six locations with 108 employees. Since 1993 it has been under the leadership of Tom and Steve Barker.
“The biggest benefit is that we are being acquired by an employee owned organization, so all of the employees will now become shareholders and owners of the company,” said Steve Barker. “It will be a financial benefit to all involved.”
After the acquisition, Barker said, the company will still run business as usual. The roughly 20 employees at the Victoria location will see no changes to their daily operations.
Each company will retain its current operating structure and footprint, according to a news release from McNaughton-McKay Electric Company.
The acquisition is still subject to final definitive agreements, but upon completion the multi-region distributor will have more than 1,500 employees serving customers from 57 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and South Central areas of the United States.
“It is with much excitement that we welcome Mid-Coast into our employee-owned family. We value the commitment and dedication under the leadership of Tom and Steve Barker that Mid-Coast has brought to their customers over many years,” said Don Slominski, chief executive officer of McNaughton-McKay. McNaughton-McKay is a 100% employee owned wholesale distributor of electrical products. The company was founded in 1910 in Detroit, Michigan.
“We’re certainly excited about being part of a larger organization that gives us more reach across the territory that we serve,” said Barker. “So it will be a benefit to not only our employees but the customers that we serve.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October.
