Jessica Cuellar faces charges of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by two - 20 years in prison.

Driving with intoxicated with three or more previous offenses is a third-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by two - 10 years in prison.

Each of the charges can also have up to a $10,000 fine assessed.