The bell that signals Torres Elementary School students the school day is over is a sound welcomed by many, ushering students into afternoons filled with homework and outdoor activities.
However, for Jordan, Aiiven and Emma Garcia, it means the race is on.
Since moving into a home within walking distance earlier this year, Valerie Garcia said her three children started competing to see who could race home first. Some days, the "miracle trio" will walk the majority of the way back home just to enter a "full-on, dead sprint" once they turn the corner and see their home in Victoria.
"It's like a small stampede. It's music to my ears," Garcia said one November afternoon as she cleaned the house, preparing for her children to arrive. "It's the best part of my day."
In April, Garcia and her three kids were traveling home when police say an SUV, driven by someone who was intoxicated, crashed into their sedan, putting all four of them in the hospital with broken bones, cuts, and bruises. Months later, to see her children running, "as if it never happened," is the most Garcia could've hoped for, she said.
The woman in the SUV accused of being intoxicated, Jessica Cuellar, 41, of Victoria, appeared in court for the first time on Friday, facing felony assault and driving while intoxicated charges.
The crash happened about 10:07 p.m. on April 5. Victoria police and emergency responders were called to the 3300 block of North Ben Jordan Street after receiving calls about a two-vehicle crash.
According to a department news release, investigators determined a southbound Buick sedan, driven by Garcia with her three children in the car, was struck by a Chevrolet SUV that failed to yield the right of way while turning.
Firefighters were able to remove the children from the Buick but needed to use extrication tools to remove Garcia, who was pinned inside the vehicle and suffered a broken left forearm, dislocated shoulder, fractures to her spine and injuries to her neck.
Aiiven was the second to get out of the vehicle and was still able to walk. He tried, his mother said, to help get Garcia out of the car after the crash.
"He's a mama's boy," Garcia said with a smile. "He was walking around trying to get me help. I don't remember much, but I remember feeling some relief that he was up and walking around."
Jordan, 9, suffered a dislocated hip, which required him to use a wheelchair in the weeks after the crash. The middle child, Aiiven, 7, suffered a broken right arm and scarring to his face. He turned 7 the week after the collision, celebrating his birthday while his family was hospitalized.
The youngest of the kids, Emma, 5, was put into a days-long coma, suffering from brain swelling from the crash. Her mother worried she would not wake up.
"It broke my heart because I was stuck in bed and couldn't help her," she said. "I remember when she came to, she couldn't talk. She could only cry, but no words were coming out ... it was the scariest thing I have experienced in my life."
Months later, Garcia said it is nothing short of a miracle the three made full recoveries and are back to their "energetic and crazy" antics, like racing home from school and playing with their litter of puppies.
"I am the luckiest mother in the world that all my kids are up and walking again," she said. "We were all so broken, and I didn't think we'd all ever live our normal lives again."
The family has many scars from the crash.
Aiiven has permanent scarring above his left eye, where he suffered a deep cut during the crash. Garcia, who got just shy of 50 stitches, now has deep scars running through a large tattoo of an hourglass adjourned with roses on her forearm, each stitch leaving a permanent mark.
"I almost like my tattoo more now," she said. "I've become proud of the scars. It shows off that we survived."
Cuellar, the driver of the SUV, was arrested and charged with three counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with previous offenses that night.
Cuellar has two driving while intoxicated convictions in 2010 and 2013, according to court records.
In September, Cuellar was indicted on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions, according to a Victoria County grand jury indictment.
Cuellar's court-appointed attorney, James Reeves, of Hallettsville, declined to answer questions about the case, which he said is still in the early stages.
"These types of cases tend to be inflammatory when someone is accused of driving while intoxicated and children are injured," he said this week. "As a result, I prefer to try those in a courtroom and not in the court of public opinion."
Cuellar appeared for the first time in court Friday morning since the indictment for her arraignment hearing. Reeves filed a waiver of arraignment on her behalf, and a plea hearing was put on the docket for Dec. 20, according to court records.
The case is set for trial on Feb. 16, but that date could change as the case continues.
Garcia said she has mixed feelings about the criminal proceedings.
"I can't say that I don't care because I do. I want justice like I think anyone would," Garcia said. She looked to her three giggling kids playing and roughhousing with their dogs in the backyard as she spoke. "But, honestly, I am just glad they're still here. That's all that matters."
