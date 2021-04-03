MISSION VALLEY — Fire investigators are at a home in northwest Victoria County that was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
No injuries were reported, and the residents were not home at the time of the fire, said Richard Castillo, Victoria County fire marshal.
The cause of the fire that destroyed the single family home is under investigation, he said.
Firefighters were called to the residence at 362 Skyline Drive at 2:05 p.m. in regard to a house fire. The fire was mostly extinguished by 3:30 p.m., Castillo said.
Investigators were on scene investigating to cause of the fire Saturday afternoon.
A property owner declined to comment on the fire at the scene.
The story is developing. Check back for updates.
