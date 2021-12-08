State Rep. Geanie Morrison discussed several bills and recent redistricting at the Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday.
In addition to redistricting, Morrison discussed a bill that helped historic venues stay in business during the pandemic, a higher education bill and a bill that saw a highway renamed after a Medal of Honor recipient from Refugio.
From 2010 to 2020, the population of Texas increased by around 4 million, Morrison said. Due to the population changes, redistricting occurred in an attempt to make sure districts have equal population.
"Redistricting is one of the hardest things you ever go in and do," Morrison said. "It's just very hard because you have to go in and change who you represent, where you represent, just by the changing numbers."
Morrison's House District 30 is now comprised of Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca and Jackson counties, she said. The district is losing Aransas, Calhoun and Refugio counties.
There are 150 congressional districts with an ideal population of about 194,000 and 31 Senate districts with an ideal population of 940,178, she said.
Morrison also discussed the Texas Music Incubator Rebate Program she helped pass to support historic Texas venues.
"They are having trouble with these historic venues because they were shut down and then it was hard to get people out because of COVID," she said.
The program provides venues rebates on mixed beverage, beer and wine sales to provide businesses a cushion to help them stay in business, she said.
Another bill Morrison introduced was focused on addressing regional universities like the University of Houston-Victoria from not having enough financial resources provided for programs for at-risk students, she said.
"This is for those institutions that don't get the extra money that flagship universities do," she said.
Although that bill passed, it did not receive adequate funding, and Morrison said she will continue to work toward that goal.
Finally, Morrison spoke about a bill that saw U.S Highway 77 in Refugio County renamed the 2nd Lt. Lloyd “Pete” Hughes Medal of Honor Memorial Highway. Hughes was a graduate of Refugio High School and the recipient of a Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during WWII. In 1943, Hughes, a bomber pilot, completed a dangerous, low-altitude mission bombing an Axis oil refinery in Romania. Hughes completed his mission but perished in a crash afterward after attempting to land in a dry creek bed.
