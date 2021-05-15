Fleming Prairie Road
Buy Now

Volunteer Cesar Hernandez, 64, right, reads the names of 19 immigrants found dead in a semi-trailer abandoned in Victoria County nearly 20 years ago aloud during a ceremony commemorating the tragic event Saturday.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

The drive from Houston to a gas station in rural Vitoria County where her 14-year-old son was found nearly 20 years ago never gets easier for Dona Torres.

“It is hard, but I have to be here. I have to be here for him,” she said, surrounded by about a dozen other sympathizers who visited the site on Saturday.

Friday marked 18 years since her son, Jose Torres, and 18 other immigrants were found dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned on Fleming Prairie Road near U.S. 77. The event is marked as the deadliest human smuggling incident in the nation’s history.

Fleming Prairie Road
Buy Now

A sign marking the location near where 19 immigrants were found dead by Victoria County Sheriff’s deputies in 2003 in what would become known as the deadliest human smuggling incident in U.S. history.

Wooden and ceramic crosses, flowers and bottles of water left by the attendees to pay homage to the tragic loss of life lay at Torres’ feet. As she spoke, others adorned the crosses with old photos and offerings to the dead.

About a dozen people sat by the memorial as Deacon Richard Botello, of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, led the gathering in prayer. Next to him, Cesar Hernandez read aloud the names of the immigrants, drawing an emotional response from the crowd.

Torres was stoic as Jose’s name was called.

“I can feel him strongest when I am here,” Torres said, adding that she originally lived in New York before moving to Houston to be closer to the site. “He is still alive in my heart.”

A consul representing the Mexican government spoke during the ceremony, remarking that the “tragedy still hangs heavily on us all,” and explaining the support available for those still recovering from the tragedy.

Many of the attendees said they visit the site every year and have noticed a decrease in turnout for the tragedy’s anniversary.

“I remember where this first happened, and it felt like the world stopped ... all sorts of media from everywhere was here, and there would be over 300 people here to pay respects,” said Domiciano Aldape, one of the ceremony’s organizers. “It’s not like that anymore, but we here will keep on remembering. We have to.”

Fleming Prairie Road
Buy Now

Visitors left bottles of water, flowers and other items on the shoulder of Fleming Prairie Road in Victoria County Saturday to pay homage to 19 immigrants who died in an abandoned semi-trailer in 2003.

Aldape also said a committee that regularly maintains the site, named Federacion Potosina, is still going strong.

Martha Olvera said her organization, Por Justice Serafin Olvera and Comité Victima de Victoria, which also regularly tends to the site, has remained steadfast in their commitment since the incident occurred.

“We won’t be going anywhere. It’s too important,” Olvera said.

Torres, who came with her sister-in-law and daughter, said she is committed to returning every year.

“It makes me sad that there aren’t as many people anymore,” she said. “But I will keep coming even if I am the only one who comes.”

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.