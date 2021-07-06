The city of Victoria Municipal Court will host an educational event to teach kids about traffic safety at the Children's Discovery Museum on July 17.
Children will get to learn through hands-on activities and discussion with City of Victoria Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold.
The come-and-go event is part of the museum’s Scientific Saturday series and will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 17 at the museum, 1205 Sam Houston Drive. The event will include activities for children aged 3-16.
“It’s important to educate children about traffic safety before they start driving,” said Heinold.
The court is partnering with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Watch UR BAC (blood alcohol content) Program, a campaign funded by the Texas Department of Transportation, to host an impaired driving simulator at the museum. The video-game-style simulator mimics the effects of driving while intoxicated, allowing attendees to learn about the dangers of impaired driving.
Meanwhile, younger children will get to enjoy age-appropriate lessons about how to be safe on and near roadways. Kids will learn about unsafe behaviors and then practice identifying them by pointing them out on an illustrated map.
Other resources will include impairment goggles, coloring books and activity sheets as well as pamphlets and resource books for parents.
Residents who are interested in partnering with the court to host a traffic safety event should contact the court at 361-485-3050 or courtclerk@victoriatx.gov, or fill out the form at victoriatx.gov/courtoutreach.
Residents can obtain no-cost coloring books and educational materials in English and Spanish at the Municipal Court building, 107 W. Juan Linn St.
