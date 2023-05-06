Challenger B.J. Nelson defeated incumbent Trustee Bret Baldwin in a close race for the Victoria school board's District 3 seat on Saturday.
Nelson, a small business owner, took about 52.4% of the of the unofficial final result vote. Baldwin, who has served as District 3 trustee four years, took the remaining 47.6% of the vote.
"I'm super excited. A lot of prayer went into this, and now the work starts because we got a lot of work to do," Nelson said. "Our kids need us. Our students need us, and we've got to turn this around. We got to get back to some basics."
Baldwin said he was disappointed in the result, but he wished his successor and the district all the best as the board changes.
He said he hopes Nelson keeps her campaign promises to explain her decision making.
"I appreciate everyone who supported me," Baldwin said.
Nelson represents the parents and business owners who voted for her, she said.
"Now, my job is to listen and to facilitate that into ways that can make the district better," Nelson said.
She said she hopes Baldwin will be someone she can rely on for advice as she takes the trustee position.
"Bret and I were friends before. We're friends today. We visited today, and we're going to be friends tomorrow," Nelson said. "I admire him. He's a wonderful gentleman, a Christian gentleman first and foremost, and I hope he'll be a resource to me. He has a lot of wonderful ideas, wonderful experiences, and I really hope that he will partner with me to help do some great things for our district."
She thanked everyone who supported her through the entire campaign.
"This has not been me. This has been our campaign," Nelson said. "Three years from now, I want our community to look better because they voted me in tonight."
Baldwin has served as a trustee since 2019. He said he wanted to be reelected because he felt the board was making progress in achieving the school district’s goals.
“We’re starting to make some differences, and I’m very passionate about the things that need to get changed and get better at them,” he said.
Among those things he hoped to improve included school safety, providing more options for students and parents, employing better teachers, increasing salaries, listening to the community and following the Texas Constitution and the education code, Baldwin said.
As a Victoria native, he said he felt equipped to continue serving constituents. During his time on the board, the district had expanded its career and technical education programs for those who aren’t going to college but want a good job after graduation, he said.
The most significant issues facing the district are technology, managing resources and ensuring students are ready to enter the workforce, Baldwin said.
“I’m very concerned that we have students that are 18 years old and they aren’t as ready as they could be,” he said. “It’s one thing to say, 'We need to do this and that and the other,' but if they’re not learning it, we aren’t doing our job and we need to make sure they are prepared and learning.”
Baldwin said if he had been reelected, he had planned to exhibit the same leadership he has in working with the board.
“We’re a little bit behind on (Texas Education Agency) performance (metrics) and that’s been acknowledged, but we’re going to continue to work hard on that,” he said previously. “We have some great teachers, and we’re going to get some better teachers and that’s where it all starts.