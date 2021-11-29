The Victoria County Historical Commission has produced a booklet outlining the nearly 200 historical markers across the county, announced Diana Rhodes, the commission’s marker chair, during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
“After four years of blood, sweat and tears on my part, the Historical Commission has a booklet,” said Rhodes.
As the commission’s marker chair, Rhodes has also applied for and helped get two historical markers erected in the Nursery community.
The booklet contains information for every historical marker within the county, except the one approved for installation next year in the Wood Hi community, said Rhodes.
“I did all the research, and this isn’t something that you just sit down and look, it’s done. You dig, dig, dig, dig, dig,” said Rhodes. “So I’m very proud of my book.”
“Thank you very, very much for this and for all the work that you did,” said Commissioner Kevin Janak. “This is something that I personally have been waiting for for a long time, and I just love it.”
Rhodes said she is also grateful for the help Gary Dunnam, the book’s co-author, provided, and encouraged county residents to pick up a copy.
Booklets can be purchased for $5 each. To order a copy, call Victoria Preservation Inc at 361-573-1878 or stop by their office at 205 W. Goodwin Ave. You can also contact your County Commissioner.
