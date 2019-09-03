Northbound lanes on business U.S. 59 were delayed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed near Telferner.
No one was injured in the one-vehicle crash, which was reported about 7:40 a.m., said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Alejandro Cano III, the 44-year-old McAllen driver of the tractor-trailer, told troopers that he had left the roadway to evade a vehicle on the highway, but investigators were investigating that claim, San Miguel said.
As of 8:30 a.m., no citations had been issued.
San Miguel estimated northbound lanes could be diverted for as much as an hour.
The tractor-trailer rolled over a guardrail beneath the U.S. 59 overpass near Telferner. Traffic could be delayed about an hour or more, firefighter says. pic.twitter.com/hEe0swFDfF— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) September 3, 2019
Northbound lanes of business U.S. 59 are diverted after a tractor-trailer crash near Telferner overpass. One vehicle. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/inguOHavVM— Jon Wilcox (@thrilcox) September 3, 2019
This is a developing story. Please check victoriaadvocate.com later for updates.
