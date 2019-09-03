Business U.S. 59 closed after one-vehicle crash
Business U.S. 59 was closed Tuesday morning after a one-vehicle crash. No one was reported injured.

 By Jon Wilcox | jwilcox@vicad.com

Northbound lanes on business U.S. 59 were delayed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed near Telferner.

No one was injured in the one-vehicle crash, which was reported about 7:40 a.m., said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A tractor-trailer drifted off business U.S. near Telferner on Tuesday morning.

Alejandro Cano III, the 44-year-old McAllen driver of the tractor-trailer, told troopers that he had left the roadway to evade a vehicle on the highway, but investigators were investigating that claim, San Miguel said.

As of 8:30 a.m., no citations had been issued.

San Miguel estimated northbound lanes could be diverted for as much as an hour.

This is a developing story. Please check victoriaadvocate.com later for updates.

