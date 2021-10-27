A Victoria police officer, who was attacked by a loose dog Wednesday, fired his handgun at two dogs that charged him and another officer.
The dogs were reported to be roaming the area of 1900 block of North Ben Jordan Street and acting aggressively.
The two dogs, identified as pit bulls, had broken free from a fenced area in the 800 block of South Laurent Street and were not on their owners’ property when the shooting occurred, police and county officials said.
Senior Police Officer Joseph Smith was bitten on his right hand by one of the dogs, suffering a minor injury, said Sgt. Branden Allen, who responded to the scene after the shooting. He said one the dogs was shot.
Smith and another officer were called to the 1900 block of North Ben Jordan Street after police received a report of two dogs loose in the neighborhood and acting aggressively, said Allen.
As the officers searched, the two dogs turned the corner from behind a house and charged toward the two officers, Allen said.
Smith pulled his gun and shot at the dogs four times. One shot grazed one of the dogs while a second shot struck the second dog in the shoulder. The two other shots missed, Allen said.
Smith was bitten on his right hand, which was holding the gun at the time of the shooting, Allen said.
Allen said that Victoria County Animal Control officials arrived after the shooting to round up the dogs.
The owners of the dogs were issued four citations by animal control, said Allen and Victoria County Public Health Director David Gonzales, who oversees animal control.
Ruben Morales and JoMarie Hernandez, who were identified as the owners, live in the 800 block of South Laurent Street, less than a block from where the shooting occurred.
Two of the citations were for the owners not being able to provide proof of rabies vaccination for the dogs. The other two citations were for failure to control the dog that bit Smith and for the second dog being loose, said Gonzales.
The status of the dogs was unclear Wednesday.
Allen deferred questions about the condition and location of the dogs to Victoria County Animal Control officials, who could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
