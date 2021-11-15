BLOOMINGTON — Fresh out of high school, Jose Perez Jr. was taken aback on his first day of trade school by the hardware on display in the welding shop.
The equipment, he said, was decades ahead of what he spent four years using as a Bloomington High School student. As a result, he found he had some catching up to do.
“It was a little intimidating,” said Perez, 20, who a year into a two-year program at Texas State Technical College of Fort Bend County. “I knew the basics, but I felt I was a few steps behind others in the program.”
Perez found his passion while spending countless hours in the aging welding shop located behind the high school. The bulk of a $1.1-million bond proposal rejected by voters this month would have gone toward improvements to that shop and the decades-old equipment it houses. The superintendent said the proposal ultimately failed due to a lack of outreach by school officials and because of state-mandated language on the ballot that, an expert said, could have misled voters.
Superintendent Mark Anglin said he is ultimately at fault for the failure of the bond, which aimed to improve campus security and improve trade school facilities.
Had the proposal been approved, the funds would have gone toward improving safety and security on district campuses, renovating the high school’s agriculture and welding shop, the district’s agriculture barn and general maintenance needs, which include a septic system upgrade for the high school and a central air-conditioning unit for district administration facilities. According to the district's breakdown, almost half of the funds would have gone toward the renovations to the high school's agriculture and welding shop.
Anglin said the welding program is one of the school's most popular programs and churns out students who pursue stable, well-paying employment upon graduation. Of about 220 students enrolled at the high school, more than 50 students are in the welding program.
“It is not uncommon for these kids to be making $30 or $40 — sometimes even $50 or more — straight out of here,” said Ismael Gonzalez, who heads the program and has more than 33 years of local experience in the trade. “It is an honest living that is great to make a life out of. The kids see that.”
Gonzalez said many of the equipment needs in the shop would be addressed by the bond. Many of the tools have been jerry-rigged to operate correctly, and most of them are outdated, he said.
“It would make a huge difference,” he said.
Though he was not permitted to advocate for the bond, Anglin spent the weeks before the vote informing voters that the proposal would not have raised taxes for residents. In lieu of a tax increase, the district planned to pay for the bond in three years with interest and sinking funds, of which about $1.6 million are available, Anglin said. Those funds are accrued from previous voter-passed bonds and tax increases and can not be used unless approved by voters.
The bond proposal would not have resulted in a tax increase. In fact, the district has marginally cut taxes every year since 2009, according to the Victoria County Tax Office records.
Former school board member John Ellsworth, who resigned from the board after his wife took a position with the district this year, was on the committee tasked with formulating the bond. He said he has been unable to find anyone who is against the bond. He thinks residents fearing a tax increase may have voted down the bond on Election Day without knowing this particular proposal would not have raised taxes.
Ellsworth and Anglin both said that the new state-mandated language requested on all ballots with a bond election actively dissuaded voters even though the proposal would not have done so.
In 2019, as part of the landmark school finance bill HB 3, the Texas Legislature required that all ballots with a bond election have the language "THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE."
According to guidance issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office after districts asked about exceptions, this language is required even if the bond proposal is not asking for a tax increase, like the one in Bloomington.
Will Holleman, assistant director of the Texas Association of School Boards, said it is less common for districts to put bond proposals to a vote that do not include a tax increase. However, it happens enough that the broadly-applied language is problematic, he said.
"It can be deceiving," he said. "More so, it can call into question information provided by the district. If the public is not as tuned in to the specific of the bond, they could be swayed by this language."
Holleman said he and other school finance advocates are lobbying for changes to the language. Specifically, he would like to see the language reflect what is being asked.
"If it is a tax increase, then it should say it is. If it isn't, then it should not say it is," he said. "The language just needs to be more accurate."
Anglin said he plans to bring the same proposal to the school board in May, and that it is unlikely any details or goals in the proposal will change.
"These are still things that we need, and that isn't going to change," he said. "We will just do a better job of letting people know about it."
