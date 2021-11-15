Previous Bloomington ISD bond elections

On Nov. 2, 2021, unofficial Bloomington school bond voting results were released about 11 p.m. Tuesday. About 61% of voters cast ballots against the proposal, and about 39% were in favor, with 83 and 53 votes cast, respectively.

Previous bonds:

Nov. 4, 2008

“The issuance of $8,000,000 of school building bonds for constructing, renovating, designing, acquiring, and equipping school facilities in the district, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

FOR: 603

AGAINST: 352

Total registered voters in BISD at the time: 3,522

May 4, 2002

“The issuance of $3,250,000 school building bonds and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

FOR: 100

AGAINST: 80

Total registered voters in BISD at the time: 2,493

May 15, 1999

“The issuance of $3,000,000 school building bonds and the levying of a tax in payment thereof."

FOR: 269

AGAINST: 76

Total registered voters in BISD at the time: 2,414

SOURCE: Victoria County Elections Office