Firefighters were sent to two Bloomington homes after an electrical short started a fire Wednesday, officials said.
The homes were in a cluster of one-story efficiency units in the 300 block of Indiana Street. No injuries were reported because both homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
The fire was the result of an electrical short from a strip plug inside one of the homes. After the fire, one of the homes remained standing because of the metal frame, but the interior and items inside were destroyed, Castillo said.
Firefighters were called to the home at 12:33 p.m. The firefighters arrived at the fire, getting control of it by 12:35 p.m., Castillo said.
The heat of the fire caused damage to the neighboring unit, which had a peeling veneer.
The home's resident, who was displaced, will be connected with American Red Cross for assistance, Castillo said.
The Victoria Fire Department, Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, and volunteer departments from Placedo, Quail Creek, DeCosta and Bloomington were sent to the fire.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
