Ever since Kim Chandler, 37, was a little girl, the Chandler women have been getting up early on Black Friday to stand in the dark in eager lines outside of stores and shop the sales.
Waiting outside Academy Sports & Outdoors in Victoria at 4:30 a.m. Friday, they inducted the newest Chandler female into the tradition, Taylin Chandler, 3, who, if her laughter and big smiles as they left around 6 a.m. were any indication, thoroughly enjoyed it.
"We're very excited. We're creating a Black Friday monster," said Chandler, laughing. "We do it every year. We just like getting deals and standing in lines."
She said the Black Friday experience has changed in recent years with the upsurge of online shopping, but she still likes coming to the stores.
"I still love the whole rush of the experience," she said, recounting a moment from a past year when she threw her purse to a stranger and dove into a box of sheets to get her mom a set she wanted.
Many of the customers at Academy Friday remarked on how the Black Friday shopping experience has changed, noting that in years past the line before the store opened would snake all the way to Kohl's, the neighboring establishment. This year only about a dozen people were in line before it opened.
"What's going on with Black Friday is that so much of it has transitioned to online or our fulfillment area," said Scott Marquess, the store manager. Many of their sales go live online at midnight now, although some are delayed until 9 a.m. on Black Friday so that early morning shoppers have a chance to get special deals too.
He said he's not concerned at all about the smaller lines in the morning though, that was to be expected, and hasn't really affected how many sales they do.
"It's definitely different — 100% different, I'd say," said Kylie Fitch, 19, who has a Black Friday tradition of shopping with her brother, although he was out of town this year and her mom had to stand in for him. Instead of waking up early Friday, Fitch opted to stay up all night, keeping herself busy with cleaning projects around the house until it was early enough to wake her mom and head to the stores.
"It's just not the usual crowd you'd see, not the waiting in line, not the camping out in the store, people running around filling up baskets. Walmart looks kind of similar, but not compared to two years ago," she said.
First time Black Friday shoppers Conner Collins, 18, and Teagen Grantland, 17, perused the fishing aisle for waders. The two are usually out hunting or fishing any chance they get and haven't ever had the interest in attending a Black Friday sale before.
"We heard there were sales so we came for them," said Collins. He said they had a few more stops to make Friday, mainly for other fishing and hunting supplies.
"We didn't have to wait in line out front, so I guess that's good," said Grantland, saying he'd probably come back again another year if there are good deals.
By 6 a.m. the store was bustling with people perusing the aisles of bikes or flipping through sweatshirts on the clothing racks.
"It will get very busy here come probably 7 or 8 a.m. when people wake up. Some people just don't like that early, early, early," said Marquess. "But we'll get very busy, and the traffic lasts all day."
