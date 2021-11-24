Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane’s vision of a dog park for Victoria is one step closer to coming true.
In September, Drane approached Parks & Recreation with the idea of building a dog park in Riverside Park as part of her Gold Award project. The Parks & Recreation Master Plan, which was approved by City Council in November, identifies an ideal location for the dog park and has opened the doors to the next step of the process.
“I’ve been hearing requests for a dog park since I first came to Victoria,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jason Alfaro in a press release. “The new master plan will help to guide us as we invest in our community’s needs, and the dog park project will be the first of many.”
The master plan identifies the triangular patch of land across from the PumpHouse Riverside restaurant in Riverside Park as an ideal location for the dog park. They are working on a design for a roughly 2.7-acre park with designated sections for large and small dogs.
“It’s a lot more land than I was expecting, so that’s really good news,” said Drane. “I think it’s a really good area. It’s close to the zoo. It’s by PumpHouse. People always drive through there, and there’s so much land there that’s not being used.”
The Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation has set aside $500,000 in Type 4B sales tax revenue for the construction of the dog park, according to a city press release. This revenue legally must be used for community development projects.
Parks & Recreation officials plan to work with a consultant to look at the design and construction cost and plan to have an updated timeline and cost estimate for the project at the next Parks Commission meeting in December. A design is expected to be completed by mid-February, while construction would begin in the summer.
