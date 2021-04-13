Repairs on the west side of LaSalle Crossing and the east side of Guy Grant Road with begin Wednesday at 10 p.m. Repairs on the west side of Glascow Street will take place at the same time on Thursday. Access to and from Navarro Street may close periodically at the intersections during repairs, which would take 3-6 hours each, according to the news release.
