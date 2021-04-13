Glascow Intersection

 Contributed graphic by City of Victoria

Pavement repairs on three intersections with Navarro Street in Victoria will be begin Wednesday evening, according to a city news release.

Repairs on the west side of LaSalle Crossing and the east side of Guy Grant Road will begin 10 p.m. Wednesday. Repairs on the west side of Glascow Street will take place at the same time on Thursday.

Guy Grant Intersection

Access to and from Navarro Street may close periodically at the intersections during repairs, which would take 3-6 hours each, weather permitting.

Through traffic can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.

LaSalle Intersection

For more information, city officials ask residents to contact the engineering division at 361-485-3340.

