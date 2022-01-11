One of two fatal hit-and-runs that took place on Dec. 17 — one on Dairy Road and another on Houston Highway — has been completed by law enforcement.
Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department, said Monday that the investigation into the death of Jeffery Hill, who was struck by a vehicle on Houston Highway, has been completed and was being prepared for review by the Victoria County District Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 17, Hill, 57, was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway in a wheelchair, police said. He was transported to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition after the crash and remained there until Dec. 27, when he died from his injuries, Brogger said.
At 10:37 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Houston Highway where they discovered Hill in the middle of Houston Highway with a serious bodily injury, according to a department news release.
After the crash, police arrested Mark Sanchez, 19, of Victoria, on suspicion of causing an accident involving death or serious bodily injury. Sanchez did not stop after the crash and instead fled from the area, police have said.
Sanchez, who police said was located in part because of info from witnesses, was booked into the Victoria County Jail. He has since bonded out, according to online jail records.
A second fatal hit-and-run, which Brogger said remained under investigation Monday, took place on Dec. 17.
No arrests had been made in the investigation into the death of Danielle Urias, a 33-year-old mother of four police think was struck by a vehicle on Dairy Road as she walked.
On Dec. 17, in the early morning, a passerby found Urias lying in the roadway with severe injuries. Urias later died in a Victoria hospital from those injuries, which police said were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
The next week, Victoria police released photos of a dark four-door sports utility vehicle with dark wheels investigators think struck Urias. That vehicle was seen traveling on Dairy Road between 1:15 and 1:30 a.m. and traveled north and south on that road around the time of the crash, according to a department news release.
Brogger said Monday that investigators were still following leads in the case and the investigation was ongoing.
