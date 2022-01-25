A power outage is affecting hundreds in Victoria, according to a representative of AEP Texas.
The power outage occurred shortly before 10 a.m. this morning, leaving more than 590 people in the downtown area without power.
AEP Texas teams have been dispatched to fix the problem, and power is expected to be restored between now and noon.
The exact extent and cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.