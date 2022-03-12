Q: How do you stay safe from COVID-19 on spring break?
A: Just use your common sense and be aware of the risks in the areas you are traveling to, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
If you are feeling sick prior to traveling, don’t be afraid to stay home to make sure others stay safe, Gonzales said.
As for those who are healthy, whether they are traveling individually or as a group, they should look at how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has measured the COVID-19 risk levels where they are going.
“Currently a lot of the country is ranked as low or medium risk, but it always helps to stay aware of the risks in the community you are going into,” Gonzales said.
If you are immunocompromised, you should talk to your doctor to see what risks there are for traveling and what precautions to take, he said.
As for those traveling and looking to prevent bringing COVID-19 back to their home communities, Gonzales said they should just use their common sense.
If you are out and about, be sure you are in a open-air, well-ventilated environment. If you have to, go indoors. Where there isn’t as great ventilation, you should probably wear a mask, he said.
If you are going as a group for spring break, make sure everyone is taking the same precautions and following guidelines set by the CDC in the given community you are traveling to, Gonzales said.
