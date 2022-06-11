A: Kids 5 and under are the last population group not to have COVID-19 vaccines available, and approving vaccines for them is a critical step in the pandemic, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
A COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 is expected to become available later this month, pending approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to reports issued by the White House.
"It’s critical that the final segment of our population will get the protection they need from severe illness caused by COVID," Gonzales said. "These vaccines will help keep children from being hospitalized from COVID and from developing more long-term health conditions from COVID."
It will also keep children healthy in day cares and schools, he said.
The under 5 population has been affected differently with each COVID-19 variant over the course of the pandemic, Gonzales said.
"It really all depends on each individual child. Some children were very vulnerable to the effects of COVID, while others may not have been," he said. "Hopefully parents will soon have the option to get their children protected."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.