The Victoria City Council unanimously approved a resolution to take part in a joint sponsorship of the Victoria Regional Airport with Victoria County during a special council meeting Thursday afternoon.

The joint sponsorship agreement will give both Victoria County and the city of Victoria shared governance of Victoria Regional Airport and, in the long term, is expected to benefit the regional economy.

“I think it is important and very vital to the economic development of our future. I want to see that airport thriving as a center for economic development and progress for the city,” Mayor Jeff Bauknight said. “While I don’t see it having an immediate effect, I think in 15 years, we’ll look back and see this was a good decision. That’s my hope.”

Before adopting the resolution, council members needed to amend its language to bring the resolution more in line with the resolution Victoria County Commissioners Court adopted on Monday and change the language to make clear to third-party viewers, such as the Federal Aviation Administration, that city staff would be working on the joint steering committee for the airport.

Under the joint sponsorship, both the city and the county will share finances and governance of the airport with the Victoria Regional Airport commission.

The airport is responsible for $44.7 million in total economic impact and supports 171 total jobs, according to a Steven Baldwin & Associates economic impact study done as part of its governance review and assessment of the airport for the county. This includes $12 million of that total indirect and induced economic activity, with 41% of that happening in the city of Victoria.

The airport has struggled for years to meet its challenges due to funding and budgeting, according to the governance assessment.

The hope with joint sponsorship is needed improvements can be more financially feasible, City Manager Jesús Garza said.

There are several needs at the airport, including renovations to the terminal, runway and parking lot, Garza said. Additional hangars also are needed.

The Victoria Regional Airport is in a good position thanks to its history. The former Foster Air Force Base, its runway and its overall footprint are significantly larger than some airports in Texas, even those in larger cities, he said.

With that advantage, the airport can offer opportunities to companies that have flight needs busier airports can’t provide, such as space, Garza said.

One such example is a hub in South Texas for UPS should larger airports in the area be unable to fill that need.

The regional airport could, in theory, offer hangar and warehouse space for those logistic operations, he said.

However, that can’t happen without investment in the airport, Garza said.

In addition to attracting new business, it can allow the airport to expand flight options, aid with tourism and can also keep business in Victoria by giving local pilots space to store their planes, he said.

The airport, with improvements, could also lease land to businesses to provide a new industrial park, since an industrial park near the Caterpillar plant is running low on space, Garza said.

In the early 2000s, some 25,000 people a year boarded commercial flights in Victoria; last year there were only about 8,000, Garza said.

“There is clearly a demand out there. It just needs to be met,” he said. “This agreement just makes that more feasible.”