The more than 100-ton, 100-foot-long Cottrell 845, a then state-of-the-art, 64-page offset printing press, was installed at the Advocate in 1972. The processes surrounding the press changed often during the presses' 39-year life, but it remained reliable throughout.
Former Advocate publisher Morris Roberts, right, is pictured next to a 48-page Goss rotary press that he placed a wreath of flowers on to symbolize the end of its run in 1972. This image was one of the first printed by the new 64-page offset press, which would go on to print the newspaper for 39 years, in the days following the retirement of the old press.
Since the inaugural edition of the Advocate was printed in 1846, the printing press at the heart of the Crossroads has taken only a few days off from dispensing local, state and national news during its 171-year run.
Charles Kulow, who worked the presses for 45 of those years, said there was nothing like it.
"We called it the 'Miracle on Constitution Street,'" the now-retired operations manager said. "It was pretty remarkable." The historic building at 311 E. Constitution St. in Victoria was built in 1949.
Kulow remembers fondly the more than 100-ton Cottrell 845, a then state-of-the-art, 64-page offset printing press, and its quirks, tricks and occasional hiccups. It was fitting that a job opening just two years after its installation in 1972 piqued Kulow’s interest to apply for a job at the Advocate.
"Part of it was getting to work with what really was one of the most modern presses for its time," said Kulow, who had started working in print shops and as a pressman when he was 16 years old.
The new offset printing press, Kulow said, was a significant upgrade from the 48-page Goss rotary press the pressmen had just retired. That press put ink to paper by means of letterpress printing. This method required that each line and column of copy be painstakingly organized by hand and, in addition to occasional ink bleed-through, hindered the pressroom in creating enough issues for the thriving newspaper business.
At peak performance, the pressman said the press was capable of printing about 50,000 pages an hour, which was an incredible feat considering the paper's beginning.
The first 1846 issue, which informed locals about the battle of Palo Alto, the first battle in the Mexican War, was done with a similar letterpress method, although it was entirely hand-operated and time-consuming.
As technology has progressed since the installation of the offset, the page printing process, which used a special solution of water and ink on a thin aluminum plate inlay, has largely remained the same, Kulow said. The process of inlaying the copy onto the plates if now entirely digital.
As time passed, replacement parts became harder to find and purchase. This challenge was exacerbated by the fact that ownership of Cottrell, the press's manufacturer, had changed hands more than a half-dozen times, which made purchasing certain parts a challenge.
“If you needed one part, it would likely need to be custom made. That’d cost you an arm,” he said. “If you needed 10 parts because something broke and then broke other parts? Well, that would likely cost you a leg or two.”
Kulow said the press could’ve likely run for 10 more years with proper maintenance, but the cost was simply too high. So on the first Sunday of May in 2017, the Advocate was printed in Victoria for one last time, a moment that was not lost on the lifelong pressman.
"It really was something," he said.
Employees gathered around one of the last issues to come off the press and signed their names, signaling the end of an era. That issue remains framed near the entrance of the Advocate's current offices on the 12th floor of One O’Connor Plaza in downtown Victoria.
Christy Cessor, of Clegg Services, watches as a printing press part is pulled out of the warehouse loading dock of the Victoria Advocate building. Some printing press parts, along with other equipment, are being removed from the building and transported to be recycled. The full Advocate printing press remains inside the building. The building is now owned by the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group and Victoria County.
Christy Cessor, of Clegg Services, watches as a printing press part is pulled out of the warehouse loading dock of the Victoria Advocate building. Some printing press parts, along with other equipment, are being removed from the building and transported to be recycled. The full Advocate printing press remains inside the building. The building is now owned by the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group and Victoria County.
Kendall Warner
Since May 2017, the Advocate has outsourced printing, in line with many newspapers across the county that are cutting costs and fighting a media landscape that is shifting every day, to a Garnett-owned press at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate.
"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
