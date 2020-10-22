For Andri Coffman, her job as a teacher in the age of COVID-19 is about empowering her remote students.
“It’s their school year, it’s not my school year,” the Vickers Elementary School second-grade teacher said. “And so to do it as best as I can, for them, is what I need.”
Each elementary grade level has a dedicated remote instruction teacher, for Vickers second grade that is Coffman.
Coffman’s classroom is empty. The whiteboard is portioned out for math, English and social studies, but beyond that it is bare.
Despite the barren room, it’s almost always filled with chatter.
As students unmute themselves, Coffman is met with a chorus of the voices of younger siblings, theme songs on TV and the occasional animal noise.
For many students, remote instruction has been their only communication with people from school. All of the Victoria school district moved remote in March and remained that way until September when campuses reopened.
When campuses reopened in September about 33% of elementary students chose remote instruction, which accounts for 1,943 remote and 3,945 in person. As for middle and high school students, 2,551 chose remote, 6,927 chose in-person instruction and 736 were undecided.
Once the first grading period ended, parents got to choose again how their students learned.
Now, 23% of elementary students are learning remotely, which accounts for 1,375 remote students and 4,691 face-to-face students.
Coffman teaches 18 students, seven of which are new to her class and transferred from O’Connor Elementary School and Goliad. O’Connor students transferred because more of its students moved to in-person instruction. As for Goliad, a number of Crossroads districts stopped remote instruction and transferred to Victoria.
During a Tuesday math lesson, she called on each student by name to work through problems in their notebooks.
“Does everyone understand how we did this today?” Coffman asked before moving on to the next topic.
Her screen was filled with the faces of her students. Several of whom were eager to unmute and share their most recent story. For one student, that meant talking about a photo he found of his cat.
“I try to keep it as organic as possible. When they feel the need to unmute and tell me a story, I try very hard,” Coffman said. “Because that would have happened in the classroom.”
Before signing off for an hour before the next lesson, Coffman reminded the students she cared about them and held up the hand sign for “I love you.”
Coffman tries to make her students feel comfortable with learning remotely and part of that is letting them feel like they can talk to her and their peers, she said. Some days, it seems the students need that more than a math lesson.
A key to remote instruction is learning the students’ personalities and when they need a bit of help, Coffman said. Sidebar conversations is how she maintains that relationship.
“Luckily, they will talk to me enough online that I’ve been able to get their personalities,” she said. “I can hear their frustration, even if they’re not telling me they’re frustrated.”
Coffman also likes to make her students feel like they are back on campus through fun Fridays. On campus, the classes hold fun Fridays where students bring technology, watch movies, or a number of other activities. So Coffman brought that online.
Her online students decided that for fun Fridays they wanted Coffman to walk around the school so they could see their hallways, classroom and friends.
Coffman accompanies her remote lessons with work packets, which she delivers to her students’ homes. This is a chance for her to see her students in person, no matter how brief, she said.
“Them being able to put pencil to paper has been so helpful,” she said.
The parents are essential to remote instruction, Coffman said. With technology crashes and bundles of papers, parents make the process a bit smoother.
One parent Alexis Mosley-Gutierrez started with Coffman this week. Her son Jacob, 7, transferred from his home campus O’Connor Elementary School into her remote classroom.
Coffman called Mosley-Gutierrez and broke down how she ran the remote classroom to help ease the transition, which was confusing already, Mosley-Gutierrez said.
Despite the communication, remote learning is hard for all those involved, Mosley-Gutierrez said.
“It’s a process we have to be patient with,” she said. “Right now it’s still a mess and we have to be patient with it.”
Jacob said transferring into Coffman’s class was a bit difficult because “when I meet new kids I feel kind of nervous.”
He likes his teacher though, he said.
Remote learning is not his favorite way to learn. He misses being in school where he can do hands-on activities with his teacher and peers.
“I think at school is better than at home,” Jacob said.
But he mostly misses his friends, who he hasn’t seen since March.
“I feel kind of worried about them,” he said. “I haven’t seen them in a long time.”
Mosley-Gutierrez agrees with her son, remote instruction is not the best way to learn.
“At home is not the learning environment for them,” she said. “It’s a lot more difficult being at home.”
Mosley-Gutierrez said she understands other parents who send their children back to school and she wishes should send Jacob. She said she feels Jacob is falling behind, but with her elderly mother living at home, there weren’t many options.
“I am not a teacher. I never wanted to be a teacher. It’s taxing,” she said. “We don’t have a choice right now.”
