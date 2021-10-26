The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission has published its 2022 program of projects for the Victoria Transit program and are seeking public input.
The commission will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1908 N. Laurent St. so residents can share their opinions in person. However, the commission will continue accepting comments until Nov. 26.
The Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission annually applies for federal funds to support the Victoria Transit program. This year their proposed program of projects will cost roughly $3.5 million. They hope to receive nearly $2.7 million in federal funding.
The proposed projects include standard operating costs, including employee salaries, vehicle maintenance and fuel and oil, said Lisa Cortinas, the commission's director of transportation services.
It also includes nearly $184,000 to spend on land acquisition.
"We've outgrown the area that we're in," said Cortinas. "As we increase our number of buses, one of the things we're looking at is saving cost on maintenance by doing some of the smaller maintenance ourselves."
They need their own space and bay facilities to do that, however.
They are still in the early phases, though, and have not yet identified any property to purchase, she said.
Additional information about the proposed projects can be acquired at 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 600B, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
