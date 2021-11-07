Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia has some concerns over the proposed new political boundaries for his county’s precincts.
The Commissioners plan to hold a public hearing Monday to consider two possible maps outlining new political boundaries for the county’s four Commissioner precincts. Most of the proposed changes would occur within the city limits of Victoria and would add areas and population to Precincts 1 and 3, in an effort to keep the population difference in each precinct to a minimum.
Ideally, each precinct should have a population of around 22,800, although Precinct 3 would have a deviation of -1.65% in both options.
The first proposed map would add the sections of the Tanglewood and Brentwood subdivisions which are currently in Precinct 4 to Precinct 1, meaning the entirety of both subdivisions would then be in Precinct 1. That would leave Precinct 1 with a negative deviation just above 0.5%.
The second option would give the entire Tanglewood subdivision to Precinct 1, as well as part of the Brentwood subdivision and a portion of the triangle between North Ben Jordan Street and Sam Houston Drive north of Airline Road. In that option, both Precinct 4 and 1 would have a positive deviation of 0.36%.
Both maps would add portions of the city around Howell Middle School and Victoria Station Apartments, which are currently in Precinct 2, to Precinct 3.
“Other than the two options that were presented Monday, I don’t know what other options Victoria County is going to have,” said Commissioner Clint Ives, who represents Precinct 4.
Historically, Commissioners have tried to keep precinct boundary changes within the city, so as to keep the division of county roads between precincts balanced. The Brentwood subdivision is not part of the city, and if the first map is adopted, Precinct 1 would gain close to two miles of county road, said Ives.
That is less of a concern for Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, than the fear that the southern portion of the county may loose representation if the precinct expands too far north.
“It’s difficult right now already to keep representation on the southern part of Victoria County,” said Garcia. Garcia’s precinct is one of two minority-majority precincts in the county, and much of the population is generally low- to moderate-income, he said.
“Those areas are different not just in demographics,” he said. “They’re different in terrain. They’re different in culture. They’re just different. Their needs are different.”
Garcia is also concerned that the census data used to build these political maps does not accurately represent his precinct’s portion of the county because of presumed low response rates to the census last year.
However, like Ives, he doesn’t see many alternative options. Precinct 3, which is southwest of Precinct 1, also needs to add population based on the 2020 census data. This means portions of it, which are more similar demographically to Precinct 1, cannot be added to his precinct without requiring major changes to every precinct’s boundary.
The redistricting process this year is also on a shortened timeline because of delays in the release of census data due to the pandemic. The county needs to have their new boundaries approved by Nov. 13.
