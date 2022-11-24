Victoria was incredibly quiet early Thanksgiving morning, with hardly any vehicles on the roads, many businesses closed for the holiday and fog blanketing the city that was thicker than any gravy being served later that day.
In Patriot Park, dozens of runners from around the state greeted the day, usually celebrated by eating turkey and spending time with family, by competing in a Turkey Trot 5K race put on by the Victoria Area Road Runners Association.
The Turkey Trot 5K has been going on for years, but this was the second one the association has staged since taking over as event sponsor, association board member Tiffany Cheng said.
"Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trots are really common across the country," Cheng said. "Any city you go to there is a tradition of getting up early, doing a short 5K or 5-mile run just to get ready for the festivities."
While many in Victoria were still at home enjoying a quiet beginning to the midweek holiday, in the park music blasted to hype up the more than 100 runners ahead of the 7:33 a.m. start.
Some people were probably turned off because of the weather, but overall participation in the event was great, Cheng said.
"It's just a great family way to start the day and get Thanksgiving started," she said.
Runners who participate were of all ages. Many participated with family, friends and pets at their own pace.
In total, the race lasted 1:05:52 until the final runner crossed the finish line.
Victoria resident Michael Wright, 54, ran with his wife in what was their 18th race of the year, he said.
Last December, Wright and his wife started a program called "Couch to 5K" as a way to get healthier. Since beginning, they've dropped 50 pounds, Wright said.
After the Turkey Trot 5K, he lay on the ground to catch his breath.
"I'm definitely not going to feel guilty eating a lot," Wright said. "After a hard run you always feel ravenous, you want to eat anything. So there will be no guilt today."