A commercial truck driver pleaded guilty Friday to criminal negligent homicide years after a fatal crash he caused by passing a vehicle in a no-passing lane in Victoria County.
Gregory James, 33, of San Antonio, received three years probation under deferred adjudication after pleading guilty, according to court records. In addition to a $1,360 fine, his probation will require he pay for and complete a series of driver safety classes over the course of his probated sentence.
• RELATED: San Antonio man accused of being distracted by phone, causing fatal Victoria County crash
The plea comes after a September 2018 crash in which James, who was driving a tractor-trailer, struck a Ford SUV head-on. The SUV's driver, Jeffrey Hobby, of Kenedy, and his dog died in the collision. The crash happened on Farm-to-Market Road 237 near Marlin Road, about 4 miles southeast of Meyersville.
Victoria defense Attorney Micah Hatley, who was retained by James, said the case would have been difficult for the state to take to trial because of the "gray area" around the charge.
"Criminal negligent homicide is one of the most difficult charges to prove as a prosecutor," said Hatley, who previously served as an assistant district attorney for the county from 2006 to 2008. "Someone is not following the rules in almost every car crash. Generally, to prove that a crash was criminally negligent is really tough."
Criminal negligent homicide is a state jail felony that, if convicted, can be punishable by 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code. The offense is the lowest level homicide charge in the state.
Texas Department of Public Safety officials after the crash said James was distracted while talking on the phone and eating, which caused him to veer into oncoming traffic, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel in 2018.
However, James was accused of, by criminal negligence, causing the death by passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to his August 2020 indictment by a grand jury. The allegation that he was distracted was not mentioned in the indictment.
Johnson said that her office evaluates all of the facts and circumstances of each case to determine a just outcome.
"The evidence indicated that Mr. James was eating a Pop-Tart and talking to his wife on a hands-free device at the time of the accident," said Constance Filley Johnson, Victoria County district attorney in an email Friday. "Those actions alone are not criminal in nature; however, passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone in conjunction with distracted driving is the reason criminal charges were filed."
Hatley said the probated sentence was favorable for his client, but that the loss of life was not lost on James.
"This was a real tragedy for everyone involved. The reality is a member of a community is not here anymore, and the family and (James) have to live with that," Hatley said.
"For myself, the prosecution and the judge, I think it was evident that he understood the gravity of the situation. I think the family saw this, too," he said. "Everyone's stamp of approval is a good sign that justice was served."
James' probation began Friday. A violation of the terms of his probation would subject him to the full range of punishment, Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.