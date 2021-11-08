Victoria County Sheriff’s Office records clerk Brandy Schustereit, 39, announced she will seek the Republican Party nomination for the office of Victoria County clerk.
Schustereit has served in the public sector since 2002, when she began her career as a legal assistant in the Montgomery County district attorney’s office, according to a news release. In 2013 she became the open records and warrants clerk for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and moved to Victoria in 2014 to work for the Victoria school district and later the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office in the records division.
“I have the experience, professionalism, and energy to be an effective County Clerk and give the residents of Victoria the kind of service they deserve,” Schustereit said.
Schustereit said she has an understanding of the business of records management and 12 years of experience in the field of records management with both misdemeanor and felony courts.
Schustereit is a member of the National Rifle Association, the Texas State Rifle Association, and the Victoria County Republican Women’s Club.
Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley announced her intent to run for a third term in the office in September.
County clerks in Texas will be on the ballot in 2022 alongside the gubernatorial election.
