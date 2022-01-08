Two people charged with gambling charges last week were arrested during a game room raid in Victoria, a sheriff’s official said Friday.
At 6:48 p.m. on Dec. 31, Victoria County sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan Ramirez Segovia Jr., 52, of Beeville, and Marina Marie Pena, 21, of Victoria, at 1202 Louis St. in Victoria, according to jail records and Chief Deputy Will Franklin, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Both were charged with gambling promotion; possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
Franklin said the arrests resulted from a two-week investigation into a game room that did not have a name nor possess a permit to operate in the county. The game room was located at the address Segovia and Pena were arrested at, Franklin said.
On Friday, Franklin declined to say what and how many assets were seized, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Segovia and Pena were booked into the Victoria County Jail. As of Saturday, they were no longer in the jail.
