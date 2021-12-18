Crossroads residents should expect rain and moderately strong winds to continue into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Overnight, the chance for rain is projected to reach 90%.
Between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain are expected to fall in many places.
Throughout the day Sunday, winds will range from 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. A high of 52 degrees and a low of 43 degrees are forecast.
On Monday, the chance for rain will dip to 20%. A high of 60 degrees and a low of 40 degrees are forecast for that day.
A gale warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday in coastal areas. Winds will be slightly lower over the bays where a small craft advisory is in effect. Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions, according to the weather service.
The weather is a result of a cold front that is moving south.
